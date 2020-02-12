CCUniverse (UVU) Trading 13.7% Higher Over Last Week

CCUniverse (CURRENCY:UVU) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. Over the last week, CCUniverse has traded 13.7% higher against the US dollar. CCUniverse has a market cap of $37,684.00 and $7,407.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CCUniverse token can currently be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About CCUniverse

CCUniverse (CRYPTO:UVU) is a token. Its launch date was April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 309,997,364 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,144,898 tokens. The official message board for CCUniverse is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin. CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CCUniverse is ccuniverse.org.

