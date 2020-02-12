Ceconomy (CEC1) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Ceconomy (ETR: CEC1) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/10/2020 – Ceconomy was given a new €5.60 ($6.51) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/7/2020 – Ceconomy was given a new €5.00 ($5.81) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/7/2020 – Ceconomy was given a new €6.10 ($7.09) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/7/2020 – Ceconomy was given a new €5.50 ($6.40) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/7/2020 – Ceconomy was given a new €6.50 ($7.56) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/22/2020 – Ceconomy was given a new €5.50 ($6.40) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/15/2020 – Ceconomy was given a new €6.50 ($7.56) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/6/2020 – Ceconomy was given a new €5.00 ($5.81) price target on by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/6/2020 – Ceconomy was given a new €5.00 ($5.81) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/6/2020 – Ceconomy was given a new €6.50 ($7.56) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/3/2020 – Ceconomy was given a new €6.10 ($7.09) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/1/2020 – Ceconomy was given a new €5.00 ($5.81) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

12/31/2019 – Ceconomy was given a new €5.00 ($5.81) price target on by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/31/2019 – Ceconomy was given a new €5.00 ($5.81) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/30/2019 – Ceconomy was given a new €6.50 ($7.56) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/26/2019 – Ceconomy was given a new €5.00 ($5.81) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

12/25/2019 – Ceconomy was given a new €5.00 ($5.81) price target on by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/25/2019 – Ceconomy was given a new €5.00 ($5.81) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/23/2019 – Ceconomy was given a new €6.50 ($7.56) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/20/2019 – Ceconomy was given a new €5.00 ($5.81) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

12/19/2019 – Ceconomy was given a new €5.00 ($5.81) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/19/2019 – Ceconomy was given a new €5.00 ($5.81) price target on by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/18/2019 – Ceconomy was given a new €5.50 ($6.40) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/17/2019 – Ceconomy was given a new €5.30 ($6.16) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/17/2019 – Ceconomy was given a new €5.50 ($6.40) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/17/2019 – Ceconomy was given a new €5.20 ($6.05) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of CEC1 stock traded up €0.05 ($0.06) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching €5.05 ($5.87). 3,766 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,597. Ceconomy AG has a 1-year low of €4.01 ($4.66) and a 1-year high of €5.75 ($6.69). The business has a fifty day moving average price of €4.97 and a 200 day moving average price of €4.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.52 million and a PE ratio of 14.90.

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. It operates multi-channel consumer electronics stores; and Juke, a music streaming service. The company also operates iBood, a live shopping portal; and Flip4New, an online service for selling used electronic devices online. In addition, it offers professional assistance, including installation, networking, and troubleshooting of electronic appliances under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand; and services for advertisers to develop online campaigns.

See Also: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Ceconomy AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceconomy AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.