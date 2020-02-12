Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Has $1.21 Million Holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC reduced its position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,718 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 542 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BA. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Boeing by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 6,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 5,398 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 10,904 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,149,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Lesa Sroufe & Co lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 1,292 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,587 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. 68.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $324.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Vertical Group downgraded Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Cowen initiated coverage on Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group set a $333.00 price objective on Boeing and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $388.00 to $294.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $353.03.

Shares of BA opened at $344.42 on Wednesday. Boeing Co has a 1 year low of $302.72 and a 1 year high of $446.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $327.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $349.12. The stock has a market cap of $194.10 billion, a PE ratio of -287.02, a PEG ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.28.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). Boeing had a negative return on equity of 70.76% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The company had revenue of $17.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $2.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio is -236.89%.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

