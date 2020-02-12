Cedar Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Cedar Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,197 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,532 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 1.2% of Cedar Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PG. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 11,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 13,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 22,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 29,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,635,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $210,938.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,432. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 58,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total transaction of $7,341,341.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,772,809.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 100,411 shares of company stock valued at $12,652,757. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on PG. TheStreet raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.86.

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $124.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $311.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1 year low of $97.75 and a 1 year high of $128.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $125.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.06.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $18.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. Research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a $0.7459 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.93%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

