Cedar Fair (FUN) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 19th. Analysts expect Cedar Fair to post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:FUN opened at $54.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.48, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.97 and a 200-day moving average of $55.20. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.57. Cedar Fair has a one year low of $45.58 and a one year high of $64.86.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley downgraded shares of Cedar Fair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Cedar Fair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cedar Fair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company operates approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 4 hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St.

