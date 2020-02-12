Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) Shares Purchased by Mondrian Investment Partners LTD

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its position in shares of Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 95,295 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,446 shares during the quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD owned approximately 0.17% of Cedar Fair worth $5,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Cedar Fair by 5.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 50,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in Cedar Fair in the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC increased its stake in Cedar Fair by 2,873.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Pwmco LLC grew its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pwmco LLC now owns 135,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,915,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Winfield Associates Inc. grew its stake in Cedar Fair by 85.1% in the 3rd quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 23,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 10,975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FUN shares. ValuEngine upgraded Cedar Fair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. B. Riley cut Cedar Fair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cedar Fair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Shares of FUN traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $54.45. 3,375 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,273. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.48, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.17. Cedar Fair, L.P. has a one year low of $45.58 and a one year high of $64.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.20.

Cedar Fair Profile

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company operates approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 4 hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St.

