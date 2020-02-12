CEEK VR Trading Down 25.8% This Week (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CURRENCY:CEEK) traded 22.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 12th. One CEEK VR token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, RightBTC, LATOKEN and Coinsuper. CEEK VR has a market capitalization of $790,686.00 and $12,091.00 worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CEEK VR has traded 25.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CEEK VR alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00045594 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $606.30 or 0.05882402 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00053385 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded down 34.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004961 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00025064 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.25 or 0.00128527 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003498 BTC.

About CEEK VR

CEEK is a token. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 513,653,460 tokens. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.

CEEK VR Token Trading

CEEK VR can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, RightBTC, LATOKEN, Bancor Network and Coinsuper. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CEEK VR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CEEK VR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.