Cenovus Energy Inc (TSE:CVE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Cenovus Energy Inc (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$14.83.

A number of research firms have commented on CVE. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$18.00 to C$16.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. CIBC decreased their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$16.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$15.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt restated a “buy” rating and set a C$14.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th.

Shares of Cenovus Energy stock opened at C$11.98 on Wednesday. Cenovus Energy has a one year low of C$10.15 and a one year high of C$14.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$12.41 and its 200 day moving average is C$12.03. The stock has a market cap of $14.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.38, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.12.

In related news, Director Keith A.J. Macphail purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$13.08 per share, for a total transaction of C$261,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 222,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,903,760.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

