Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Given a C$14.00 Price Target at Tudor Pickering & Holt

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) received a C$14.00 price target from equities research analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.28% from the stock’s previous close.

CVE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$15.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$18.00 to C$16.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$14.83.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Shares of CVE stock traded up C$0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$12.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,687,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,787,296. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$12.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$12.03. Cenovus Energy has a 12-month low of C$10.16 and a 12-month high of C$14.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion and a PE ratio of 20.58.

In other news, Director Keith A.J. Macphail purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$13.08 per share, with a total value of C$261,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 222,000 shares in the company, valued at C$2,903,760.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.