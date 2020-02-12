Centauri (CTX) Price Reaches $0.0005 on Top Exchanges

Centauri (CURRENCY:CTX) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 12th. One Centauri coin can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges including Exrates and Livecoin. Over the last week, Centauri has traded down 30.9% against the US dollar. Centauri has a total market cap of $24,048.00 and $103.00 worth of Centauri was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Centauri alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00046541 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $627.60 or 0.06023067 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00057648 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004937 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00024813 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.63 or 0.00121257 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003571 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001340 BTC.

About Centauri

Centauri (CRYPTO:CTX) is a coin. It launched on September 24th, 2017. Centauri’s total supply is 46,919,868 coins and its circulating supply is 46,174,999 coins. Centauri’s official Twitter account is @CarTaxi_24. The official message board for Centauri is centauricoin.info/blog. Centauri’s official website is centauricoin.info.

Buying and Selling Centauri

Centauri can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and Exrates. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centauri directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centauri should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Centauri using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Centauri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Centauri and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.