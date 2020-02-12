Centerra Gold (OTCMKTS:CAGDF) Given Hold Rating at CIBC

Centerra Gold (OTCMKTS:CAGDF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at CIBC in a research report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $12.25 price objective on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 55.95% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Centerra Gold in a report on Monday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Centerra Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

OTCMKTS:CAGDF traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,841. Centerra Gold has a fifty-two week low of $4.76 and a fifty-two week high of $9.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.68 and its 200-day moving average is $8.33.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining and exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; and the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

Featured Article: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.