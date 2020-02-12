Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENT) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.50.

CENT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus lowered Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Bank of America lowered Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 28th. BidaskClub lowered Central Garden & Pet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Central Garden & Pet from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th.

CENT stock opened at $29.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of -0.08. Central Garden & Pet has a 1-year low of $22.40 and a 1-year high of $34.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.05.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $482.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.91 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Timothy P. Cofer purchased 10,000 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 15,595 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 3,377 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 187.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 337,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,864,000 after purchasing an additional 220,158 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund bought a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.64% of the company’s stock.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

