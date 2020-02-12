Centrica (LON:CNA) Price Target Cut to GBX 105 by Analysts at UBS Group

Centrica (LON:CNA) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at UBS Group from GBX 110 ($1.45) to GBX 105 ($1.38) in a report released on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the integrated energy company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 26.32% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CNA. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Centrica in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Centrica to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Centrica from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 85 ($1.12) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Centrica from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 79 ($1.04) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Centrica to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 128 ($1.68) to GBX 100 ($1.32) in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 95.12 ($1.25).

Get Centrica alerts:

Shares of CNA stock opened at GBX 83.12 ($1.09) on Wednesday. Centrica has a 52-week low of GBX 63.99 ($0.84) and a 52-week high of GBX 140.70 ($1.85). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion and a PE ratio of -7.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 88.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 78.19.

Centrica Company Profile

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Germany, Norway, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Centrica Consumer, Centrica Business, and Exploration & Production segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

Featured Article: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Centrica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.