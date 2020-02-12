Centurion (CNT) Trading Up 10.2% Over Last 7 Days

Centurion (CURRENCY:CNT) traded up 102% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 12th. Centurion has a total market cap of $16,102.00 and $23,776.00 worth of Centurion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Centurion coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including ExcambrioRex, YoBit and Crex24. During the last week, Centurion has traded up 10.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Centurion Coin Profile

Centurion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 20th, 2017. Centurion’s total supply is 82,663,826 coins and its circulating supply is 77,663,826 coins. The official website for Centurion is www.centurionlab.org. Centurion’s official Twitter account is @centurion_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Centurion

Centurion can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, YoBit and ExcambrioRex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centurion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centurion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Centurion using one of the exchanges listed above.

