Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.48.

CTL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Centurylink in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Centurylink from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Guggenheim cut shares of Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Centurylink from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Centurylink from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $14.80 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th.

Shares of Centurylink stock opened at $14.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.15 billion, a PE ratio of -2.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.86. Centurylink has a 52-week low of $9.64 and a 52-week high of $15.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.98.

In other news, Director Laurie Siegel sold 3,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $43,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $831,012. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio grew its position in Centurylink by 3,109.2% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,343,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,772,000 after buying an additional 1,302,103 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Centurylink by 2.7% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 235,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Centurylink by 17.6% during the third quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 239,368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after buying an additional 35,820 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Centurylink by 9.3% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 618,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,717,000 after buying an additional 52,424 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Centurylink by 3.6% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 830,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,360,000 after buying an additional 29,178 shares during the period. 75.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Centurylink

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.

