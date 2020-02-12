Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $78.64.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CERN. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Cerner in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America set a $83.00 price target on shares of Cerner and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Cerner in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Cowen set a $66.00 price target on shares of Cerner and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays set a $70.00 price target on shares of Cerner and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th.

NASDAQ CERN opened at $80.23 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $24.79 billion, a PE ratio of 48.62, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.97. Cerner has a 12 month low of $54.22 and a 12 month high of $80.90.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cerner will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cerner news, EVP John Peterzalek sold 29,665 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $2,097,315.50. Also, COO Michael Nill sold 81,772 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total transaction of $5,608,741.48. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 324,837 shares of company stock worth $24,524,613. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Cerner by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,421,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,969,000 after buying an additional 193,974 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in shares of Cerner by 2.2% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 10,425,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,681,000 after buying an additional 224,177 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP lifted its position in shares of Cerner by 10.8% during the third quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 3,325,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,665,000 after buying an additional 325,000 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Cerner by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,660,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,868,000 after buying an additional 64,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cerner by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,423,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,479,000 after buying an additional 9,186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

