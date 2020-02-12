CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01), RTT News reports. CF Industries had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

CF traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $41.61. 2,375,727 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,282,060. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.91. CF Industries has a 52-week low of $38.90 and a 52-week high of $55.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is currently 96.77%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CF. Bank of America raised CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on CF Industries from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. UBS Group cut their target price on CF Industries from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Stephens downgraded CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.87.

In related news, VP Bert A. Frost sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $591,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 95,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,325,776. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

