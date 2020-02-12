CFM Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 96,435 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $30,400,000. Apple comprises 11.2% of CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 5.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 72,303 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,194,000 after buying an additional 3,705 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.3% during the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 56,497 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $12,654,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 19,749 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 12.7% during the third quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 224,152 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $50,203,000 after purchasing an additional 25,172 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 1,194.7% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 7,846 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 7,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. Nomura raised their price target on Apple from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Apple in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on Apple from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.55.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $319.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.38 and a 1-year high of $327.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,406.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $309.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $253.72.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 13.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 25.90%.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.