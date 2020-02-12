Cfra Raises AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) Price Target to $39.00

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Cfra from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Cfra’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.91% from the company’s current price.

AB has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AllianceBernstein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of AllianceBernstein from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th.

Get AllianceBernstein alerts:

Shares of AB stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $34.85. 9,020 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,491. AllianceBernstein has a one year low of $26.29 and a one year high of $35.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.16.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The asset manager reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $987.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $937.41 million. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AllianceBernstein will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Capital Management purchased a new position in AllianceBernstein during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,053,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in AllianceBernstein during the 2nd quarter valued at about $633,000. Inlet Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in AllianceBernstein during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,598,000. Cacti Asset Management LLC increased its stake in AllianceBernstein by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 77,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 23,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texan Capital Management increased its stake in AllianceBernstein by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Texan Capital Management now owns 66,475 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 6,040 shares in the last quarter. 17.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.