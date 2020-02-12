Cfra Raises Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) Price Target to $305.00

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Cfra from $272.00 to $305.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Cfra’s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.58% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $302.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Everest Re Group in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Everest Re Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $253.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $276.88.

Shares of RE stock opened at $291.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $277.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $262.89. Everest Re Group has a one year low of $208.01 and a one year high of $294.31.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.56. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($5.89) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Everest Re Group will post 23.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RE. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Everest Re Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Everest Re Group by 185.9% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in Everest Re Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in Everest Re Group by 47.9% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Everest Re Group in the third quarter worth $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

