Cfra Upgrades General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) to “Buy”

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) was upgraded by equities researchers at Cfra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a $211.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $195.00. Cfra’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.95% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on GD. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on General Dynamics from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Argus upgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.64.

NYSE:GD traded up $1.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $188.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 621,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,417,628. The firm has a market cap of $54.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $181.11 and a 200-day moving average of $182.43. General Dynamics has a 12 month low of $160.21 and a 12 month high of $193.76.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.64 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 26.70% and a net margin of 8.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.07 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that General Dynamics will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 50,195 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total transaction of $9,124,447.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 169,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,801,348.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 213.3% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 235 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 86.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

