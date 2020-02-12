ChainX Price Tops $1.19 on Major Exchanges (PCX)

ChainX (CURRENCY:PCX) traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 12th. One ChainX coin can now be purchased for about $1.19 or 0.00011450 BTC on popular exchanges including BigONE and Hotbit. During the last week, ChainX has traded up 10.8% against the U.S. dollar. ChainX has a total market capitalization of $4.44 million and approximately $425,295.00 worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ChainX alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002912 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $366.13 or 0.03535991 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009672 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.73 or 0.00248466 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000785 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00039077 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.10 or 0.00145789 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002997 BTC.

ChainX Coin Profile

ChainX’s total supply is 3,748,100 coins. ChainX’s official message board is medium.com/@chainx_org. ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org. The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ChainX’s official website is chainx.org.

Buying and Selling ChainX

ChainX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and BigONE. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChainX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChainX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ChainX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ChainX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ChainX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.