Challenger Ltd Announces Interim Dividend of $0.18 (ASX:CGF)

Challenger Ltd (ASX:CGF) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 12th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.175 per share on Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th.

Shares of CGF traded up A$0.04 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting A$10.14 ($7.19). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,720,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,120,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.13, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.71. Challenger has a one year low of A$6.22 ($4.41) and a one year high of A$9.15 ($6.49). The stock’s 50-day moving average is A$8.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is A$7.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion and a PE ratio of 22.63.

Challenger Company Profile

Challenger Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The company also provides retirement services to its clients. It manages equity mutual funds. The firm invests into the public equity markets. Challenger Limited was founded in 1985 and is based in Australia, Asia and United Kingdom.

