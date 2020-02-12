Charles River Laboratories Intl. Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:CRL)

Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 877 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,024% compared to the average volume of 78 put options.

NYSE CRL traded down $3.79 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $169.53. 27,621 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 282,968. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $156.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.67. The company has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.18. Charles River Laboratories Intl. has a 1-year low of $123.17 and a 1-year high of $175.25.

Get Charles River Laboratories Intl. alerts:

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $691.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.46 million. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 9.14%. Charles River Laboratories Intl.’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories Intl. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Birgit Girshick sold 1,051 shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.55, for a total value of $152,973.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,725,860.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,210 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the 4th quarter valued at about $969,000. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 6,036 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,185 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,610,000 after buying an additional 32,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 31,782 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,855,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRL. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target (up from $185.00) on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $143.00 to $179.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.88.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

Recommended Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories Intl. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories Intl. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.