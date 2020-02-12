Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Short Interest Up 22.1% in January

Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 52,910,000 shares, an increase of 22.1% from the January 15th total of 43,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,510,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.6 days. Approximately 4.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In related news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total transaction of $122,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,180 shares in the company, valued at $695,103.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.01, for a total transaction of $14,703,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 921,962 shares of company stock worth $43,861,316. 10.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 303.0% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SCHW opened at $47.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.54 and a 200 day moving average of $43.49. Charles Schwab has a fifty-two week low of $34.58 and a fifty-two week high of $51.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.55% and a return on equity of 20.22%. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Charles Schwab will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

Several research firms have weighed in on SCHW. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a price target (up from ) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.73.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

