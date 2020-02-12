Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $85.13.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GTLS shares. TheStreet upgraded Chart Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Citigroup started coverage on Chart Industries in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital set a $109.00 price target on Chart Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Chart Industries in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chart Industries by 1.5% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 12,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in Chart Industries by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Chart Industries by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Chart Industries by 18.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its stake in Chart Industries by 7.1% in the third quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 4,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GTLS stock opened at $64.11 on Wednesday. Chart Industries has a 1-year low of $52.32 and a 1-year high of $95.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.75.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment and packaged solutions; and provides value-add services for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, and Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere segments.

