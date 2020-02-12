ChatCoin (CHAT) Price Hits $0.0024 on Top Exchanges

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 12th. During the last week, ChatCoin has traded 18.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. ChatCoin has a total market cap of $1.67 million and $57,164.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ChatCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, BigONE, LBank and Coinnest.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00049568 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00067819 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001076 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000039 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00085135 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10,365.86 or 0.99599771 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded up 139.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000651 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ChatCoin Profile

ChatCoin (CHAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. ChatCoin’s official website is www.openchat.co.

ChatCoin Coin Trading

ChatCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Coinnest, Huobi, ZB.COM, BigONE, HitBTC, OKEx, Binance and EXX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChatCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ChatCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

