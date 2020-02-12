Check Cap Ltd (NASDAQ:CHEK) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Check Cap Ltd (NASDAQ:CHEK) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 405,900 shares, an increase of 28.2% from the January 15th total of 316,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.9 days. Approximately 5.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of CHEK opened at $1.78 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.91 and its 200-day moving average is $1.84. Check Cap has a 12-month low of $1.28 and a 12-month high of $3.50.

Get Check Cap alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Check Cap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Check Cap in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Dawson James assumed coverage on shares of Check Cap in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.

About Check Cap

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based system that utilizes low-dose X-rays for screening of the colon to detect polyps, masses, and colorectal cancers in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule, which is designed to measure, collect, and transmit structural information; C-Scan Track, a biocompatible unit worn on the patient's back for capsule control, tracking, and data recording; and C-Scan View, a personal computer-based software package, which is designed to retrieve and process clinical data from the C-Scan Track, and to reconstruct and produce 3D visualization of the colon's inner surface.

Further Reading: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Check Cap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Cap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.