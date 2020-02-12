Cheesecake Factory (CAKE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of CAKE stock opened at $40.06 on Wednesday. Cheesecake Factory has a 1-year low of $35.83 and a 1-year high of $51.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.46.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CAKE shares. Raymond James downgraded Cheesecake Factory from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush set a $40.00 price target on Cheesecake Factory and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub downgraded Cheesecake Factory from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.38.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of April 16, 2019, it owned and operated 219 full-service casual-dining restaurants in the United States, including Puerto Rico and Canada comprising 202 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory name; 14 restaurants under the Grand Lux Café name; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen name, as well as 22 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

