Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) Issues FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.91-1.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.85-1.91 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.7 billion.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CHEF. CL King began coverage on Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub downgraded Chefs’ Warehouse from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chefs’ Warehouse from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded Chefs’ Warehouse from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.06.

Get Chefs' Warehouse alerts:

Chefs’ Warehouse stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.58. The company had a trading volume of 239,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,836. Chefs’ Warehouse has a 52 week low of $29.56 and a 52 week high of $42.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

About Chefs’ Warehouse

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

Featured Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Chefs' Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chefs' Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.