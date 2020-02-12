Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.91-1.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.85-1.91 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.70 billion.Chefs’ Warehouse also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.91-1.00 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on CHEF. Piper Sandler reiterated a buy rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, CL King assumed coverage on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They set a buy rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Chefs’ Warehouse has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.06.

NASDAQ:CHEF traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.58. 239,517 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,836. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.77, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.76. Chefs’ Warehouse has a 52-week low of $29.56 and a 52-week high of $42.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.47.

Chefs’ Warehouse Company Profile

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

