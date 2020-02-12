ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) Short Interest Up 21.2% in January

ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,460,000 shares, an increase of 21.2% from the January 15th total of 2,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 6.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of ChemoCentryx from $17.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of ChemoCentryx from $16.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of ChemoCentryx from $14.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of ChemoCentryx from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ChemoCentryx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.14.

Shares of CCXI stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 396,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,472. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.28. ChemoCentryx has a 12-month low of $6.16 and a 12-month high of $49.59. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -53.54 and a beta of 2.40.

In other ChemoCentryx news, Treasurer Markus J. Cappel sold 330,524 shares of ChemoCentryx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total value of $10,586,683.72. Following the transaction, the treasurer now owns 99,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,195,440.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Susan M. Kanaya sold 311,625 shares of ChemoCentryx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $9,819,303.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 162,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,133,955.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,504,405 shares of company stock worth $52,465,370. 12.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCXI. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx in the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 70.2% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 6,177 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 131.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx in the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. 60.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ChemoCentryx Company Profile

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops new medications for inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. The company targets the chemokine and chemoattractant systems to discover, develop, and commercialize orally-administered therapies. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis.

