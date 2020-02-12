Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $76.29.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised Cheniere Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $76.00 target price on Cheniere Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Monday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

In other news, insider Beresford Richard 138,240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. Also, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 1,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total value of $120,387.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,220,219.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LNG. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $47,016,000. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 46.9% during the third quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,279,840 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $143,767,000 after buying an additional 727,462 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1,121.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 574,894 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,252,000 after buying an additional 527,812 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 29.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,105,952 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $132,801,000 after buying an additional 483,668 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,683,073 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $102,775,000 after buying an additional 379,800 shares during the period.

NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $54.97 on Wednesday. Cheniere Energy has a 12 month low of $54.46 and a 12 month high of $70.60.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. It also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.