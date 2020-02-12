Cheniere Energy Partners LP (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Cheniere Energy Partners LP (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.71.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CQP shares. Raymond James lowered Cheniere Energy Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cheniere Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. US Capital Advisors raised Cheniere Energy Partners from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays set a $46.00 price target on Cheniere Energy Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Cheniere Energy Partners in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 6,836 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,119 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 97.0% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 45,487 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 22,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000.

Shares of Cheniere Energy Partners stock opened at $36.65 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.70. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $35.56 and a 12 month high of $49.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.88%. This is a positive change from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th.

About Cheniere Energy Partners

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with capacity of approximately 16.9 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4.0 billion cubic feet per day.

