Cheniere Energy Partners LP (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Holdings Boosted by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners LP (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,952,377 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 155,130 shares during the period. Cheniere Energy Partners comprises about 2.0% of Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP owned about 0.61% of Cheniere Energy Partners worth $117,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CQP. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $476,000. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,256 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 9,562 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 650 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CQP traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.27. 3,098 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,764. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.70. Cheniere Energy Partners LP has a twelve month low of $35.56 and a twelve month high of $49.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This is an increase from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.76%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CQP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.50.

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with capacity of approximately 16.9 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4.0 billion cubic feet per day.

