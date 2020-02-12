Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) Shares Acquired by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.39% of Chesapeake Utilities worth $6,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Chesapeake Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at $246,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 27,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after acquiring an additional 10,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 64,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,142,000 after acquiring an additional 11,688 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CPK opened at $97.67 on Wednesday. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 12-month low of $86.65 and a 12-month high of $98.77. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.73.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CPK. Guggenheim began coverage on Chesapeake Utilities in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a report on Monday, December 9th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Chesapeake Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $107.00 in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.33.

In related news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $490,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation, a diversified energy company, engages in regulated and unregulated energy businesses. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the distribution of natural gas in Delaware, Maryland, and Florida; distribution of electricity in Florida; and transmission of natural gas on the Delmarva Peninsula and in Florida.

