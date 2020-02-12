ChessCoin (CHESS) Market Cap Reaches $56,163.00

ChessCoin (CURRENCY:CHESS) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. In the last seven days, ChessCoin has traded up 8% against the dollar. ChessCoin has a total market cap of $56,163.00 and approximately $11.00 worth of ChessCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ChessCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,712.41 or 1.99266286 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00025393 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000341 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded down 40.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

ChessCoin Profile

CHESS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 5th, 2016. ChessCoin’s total supply is 54,032,769 coins. ChessCoin’s official Twitter account is @Chess_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ChessCoin is chesscoincommunity.com.

Buying and Selling ChessCoin

ChessCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChessCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChessCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ChessCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

