Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Purchased by Hendley & Co. Inc.

Hendley & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,331 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for 1.4% of Hendley & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Hendley & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sfmg LLC increased its position in Chevron by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 17,161 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in Chevron by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 12,539 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Chevron by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,098 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,555,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC increased its position in Chevron by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 59,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Omnia Family Wealth LLC increased its position in Chevron by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 5,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. 65.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total transaction of $8,172,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,086,112.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total transaction of $933,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $111.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $207.60 billion, a PE ratio of 73.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $105.40 and a twelve month high of $127.34.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $36.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.98 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 75.92%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Scotiabank raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.93.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.