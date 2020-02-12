CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.12, RTT News reports. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 12.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share.

CIM stock traded up $0.80 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.16. 132,449 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 882,662. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW has a 52 week low of $18.10 and a 52 week high of $21.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.56 and a beta of 0.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.03%. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW’s payout ratio is 85.47%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.38.

About CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

