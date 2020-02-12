Chimerix Inc (NASDAQ:CMRX) Short Interest Update

Chimerix Inc (NASDAQ:CMRX) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 853,700 shares, a drop of 27.0% from the January 15th total of 1,170,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 721,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

In related news, insider Garrett Nichols sold 30,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.15, for a total value of $65,962.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 42,035 shares of company stock valued at $85,089. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chimerix in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Chimerix in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Chimerix in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Chimerix in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Chimerix by 289.4% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 18,779 shares during the last quarter. 57.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chimerix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.44.

Shares of CMRX stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $1.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 329,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,810. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.11. Chimerix has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $4.40. The company has a market capitalization of $101.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.55.

Chimerix Company Profile

Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines that address unmet medical needs in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is brincidofovir, an investigational nucleoside analog for the prevention of viral infections in hematopoietic or stem cell transplant recipients (HCT), as well as for the treatment of adenovirus infection and disease, smallpox, and BK virus infection in kidney and HCT transplant recipients.

