China Customer Relations Centers Inc (NASDAQ:CCRC) Short Interest Update

China Customer Relations Centers Inc (NASDAQ:CCRC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 54,900 shares, a growth of 30.7% from the January 15th total of 42,000 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.0 days.

NASDAQ:CCRC opened at $9.00 on Wednesday. China Customer Relations Centers has a one year low of $8.68 and a one year high of $16.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.09.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of China Customer Relations Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

China Customer Relations Centers Company Profile

China Customer Relations Centers, Inc provides business process outsourcing services for telecommunications companies in the People's Republic of China. It offers voice-based customer care services, including customer relationship management, technical support, sales, customer retention, marketing surveys, and research.

