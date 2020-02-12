China Petroleum & Chemical’s (SNP) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Citigroup

China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities research analysts at Citigroup in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America downgraded China Petroleum & Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded China Petroleum & Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. China Petroleum & Chemical presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

China Petroleum & Chemical stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.85. 5,857 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 193,602. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $65.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.53. China Petroleum & Chemical has a one year low of $51.72 and a one year high of $87.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNP. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 42,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 2,560.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 17,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 16,691 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 99,939 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,011,000 after purchasing an additional 8,805 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $557,000. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

China Petroleum & Chemical

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in oil and gas, and chemical operations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

