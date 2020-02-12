China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,200 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the January 15th total of 21,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 46,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in China Yuchai International by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 164,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in China Yuchai International during the fourth quarter valued at $711,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in China Yuchai International by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 55,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in China Yuchai International during the fourth quarter valued at $1,314,000. Finally, Shah Capital Management increased its position in China Yuchai International by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 3,601,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,006,000 after acquiring an additional 116,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CYD stock remained flat at $$12.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 9,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,279. China Yuchai International has a 52-week low of $12.41 and a 52-week high of $19.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.28 and a 200-day moving average of $13.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $527.09 million, a PE ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.82.

China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $467.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.31 million. China Yuchai International had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 3.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. On average, analysts predict that China Yuchai International will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CYD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded China Yuchai International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. TheStreet cut China Yuchai International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th.

About China Yuchai International

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells diesel and natural gas engines in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates in two segments, Yuchai and HLGE. The company provides diesel and natural gas engines for light trucks, medium and heavy-duty trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, and marine and industrial applications; and generator sets.

