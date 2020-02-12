Chromia Price Up 53.9% Over Last 7 Days (CHR)

Chromia (CURRENCY:CHR) traded 21% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 12th. Chromia has a market cap of $2.84 million and $2.28 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Chromia has traded up 53.9% against the dollar. One Chromia token can now be purchased for $0.0207 or 0.00000200 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002856 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $366.07 or 0.03550714 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009712 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.53 or 0.00247621 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000757 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00038747 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.64 or 0.00142027 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002987 BTC.

About Chromia

Chromia's total supply is 256,247,218 tokens and its circulating supply is 137,515,410 tokens.

Chromia's official website is chromia.com.

Chromia Token Trading

Chromia can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chromia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chromia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

