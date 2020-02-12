ChronoCoin (CRN) One Day Trading Volume Hits $85,530.00

ChronoCoin (CURRENCY:CRN) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 12th. One ChronoCoin token can now be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges. ChronoCoin has a total market capitalization of $6.60 million and $85,530.00 worth of ChronoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ChronoCoin has traded up 77.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ChronoCoin alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00045688 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 42.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000037 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000069 BTC.

ChronoCoin Token Profile

ChronoCoin (CRN) is a token. ChronoCoin’s total supply is 5,680,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,155,029,487 tokens. ChronoCoin’s official website is timeinnovation.io.

ChronoCoin Token Trading

ChronoCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChronoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChronoCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ChronoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ChronoCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ChronoCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.