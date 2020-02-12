Chronos Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Chronos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 18,005 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,932,000. Home Depot makes up 3.9% of Chronos Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,135,124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,423,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280,467 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,510,611 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $985,027,000 after acquiring an additional 31,166 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,722,521 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $863,699,000 after acquiring an additional 49,791 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,323,288 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $725,740,000 after acquiring an additional 74,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,040,109 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $473,346,000 after acquiring an additional 49,404 shares in the last quarter. 69.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total value of $23,968,980.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 277,604 shares in the company, valued at $58,641,068.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $2,772,543.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,627,789.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,552 shares of company stock worth $26,765,281 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD opened at $241.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $227.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.01. Home Depot Inc has a 52 week low of $179.52 and a 52 week high of $240.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 721.00% and a net margin of 10.01%. The firm had revenue of $27.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. Credit Suisse Group raised Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 target price (down from $255.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Home Depot from $252.00 to $241.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Home Depot from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Longbow Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.65.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

