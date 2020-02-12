Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,628,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 71,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.36% of Chubb worth $253,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chubb by 709.5% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb by 176.5% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in Chubb by 249.1% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Chubb in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Paul J. Krump sold 15,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.07, for a total transaction of $2,366,665.41. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,615 shares in the company, valued at $18,950,203.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 157,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.49, for a total transaction of $24,226,094.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,155,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,290,312.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 179,080 shares of company stock worth $27,507,621 in the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CB traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $163.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,119,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,726,410. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.64. Chubb Ltd has a 1-year low of $129.89 and a 1-year high of $167.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.18. Chubb had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. Chubb’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chubb Ltd will post 10.98 EPS for the current year.

Chubb declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 21st that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

CB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Chubb from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Chubb in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $149.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Chubb from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. William Blair reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $154.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.50.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

