Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) Stock Holdings Lessened by Boston Partners

Boston Partners reduced its stake in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,841,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 300,107 shares during the quarter. Chubb comprises approximately 1.2% of Boston Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Boston Partners owned approximately 1.29% of Chubb worth $909,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 0.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,379,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,621,858,000 after purchasing an additional 224,656 shares during the period. United Capital Management of KS Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 11.6% during the third quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 4,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the third quarter worth about $29,268,000. Liberty Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Chubb by 1.7% during the third quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,825,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb by 2.9% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CB stock opened at $164.14 on Wednesday. Chubb Ltd has a 52-week low of $129.89 and a 52-week high of $167.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.64. The company has a market capitalization of $73.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.65.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.18. Chubb had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chubb Ltd will post 10.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CB shares. William Blair reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Chubb from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $149.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.50.

In other Chubb news, CAO Paul Bennett Medini sold 3,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.41, for a total value of $650,698.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.39, for a total transaction of $264,163.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,965 shares in the company, valued at $26,100,081.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 179,080 shares of company stock valued at $27,507,621 over the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

