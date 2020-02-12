Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd (NYSE:CHT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd (NYSE:CHT) have received a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Zacks has also given Chunghwa Telecom an industry rank of 171 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Chunghwa Telecom alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHT. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 90.1% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 302,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,793,000 after buying an additional 143,294 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 597,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,041,000 after buying an additional 105,530 shares in the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A grew its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 251.1% during the third quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 85,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,055,000 after buying an additional 61,255 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 38.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 176,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,444,000 after buying an additional 49,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chunghwa Telecom during the third quarter worth about $1,331,000. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHT stock opened at $36.03 on Wednesday. Chunghwa Telecom has a twelve month low of $33.61 and a twelve month high of $37.57. The company has a market cap of $28.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 0.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chunghwa Telecom will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Chunghwa Telecom Company Profile

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd. provides telecommunication services in Taiwan. It operates through Domestic Fixed Communications Business, Mobile Communications Business, Internet Business, International Fixed Communications Business, and Other Business segments. It offers local and domestic long distance telephone and leased line, broadband access, Wi-Fi, and multimedia on demand services; information and communication technology (ICT), corporate, and bill handling services; and interconnection with its fixed-line network to other mobile and fixed-line operators.

Recommended Story: Economic Reports

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chunghwa Telecom (CHT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chunghwa Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chunghwa Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.