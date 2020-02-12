Cigna Investments Inc. New Boosts Stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,309 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,534 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up 0.8% of Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $7,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DIS. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,271 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the period. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 19.1% during the third quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,473 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Walt Disney by 3.5% during the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 95,337 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $12,424,000 after acquiring an additional 3,248 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 7,737 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Management of KS Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 17,549 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.36.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $141.01 on Wednesday. Walt Disney Co has a fifty-two week low of $107.32 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $143.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $257.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.00.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.50%.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.45, for a total transaction of $294,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,479 shares in the company, valued at $5,083,928.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,113 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.32, for a total value of $162,854.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,040,086.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,258 shares of company stock valued at $1,525,940. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

